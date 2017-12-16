McMahon Family As Guest Referees, Zack Ryder Responds To Mojo Rawley, WWE Clash Of Champions Sale

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring members of the McMahon Family as guest referees.

- As noted, Mojo Rawley has been sending videos to his Clash of Champions opponent, Zack Ryder, taunting his former tag partner of not training hard enough to improve and instead going to Disney World. Ryder responded that he was headed to Disney World and wondered if Rawley was stalking him, like he does with New England Patriots player, Rob Gronkowski.

You better find a killer instinct and you better find it fast @ZackRyder. You have 3 days. @WWE #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/Z08oAw22ig — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) December 14, 2017