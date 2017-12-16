WWE Main Event Recap: Tozawa & Metalik Get A Win, Rhyno Vs. Curt Hawkins

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Curt Hawkins and Rhyno (with Heath Slater) make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Corey Graves check in on commentary.

Curt Hawkins vs. Rhyno

The lock up. Rhyno locks in a headlock on Hawkins. Hawkins sends Rhyno to the ropes. Hawkins chops Rhyno. Rhyno hits a shoulder block on Hawkins. Rhyno slams Hawkins head off the top turnbuckle. Hawkins sends Rhyno to the corner. Hawkins clotheslines Rhyno before pinning him for a two count. Hawkins kicks and strikes Rhyno. The fight spills to ringside. Hawkins drives Rhyno into the LED ring skirt. Hawkins rolls Rhyno into the ring. Hawkins drops an elbow on Rhyno before pinning him for a two count. Hawkins locks in a headlock on Rhyno. Rhyno fights out of it. Rhyno hits a modified suplex on Hawkins. Rhyno sends Hawkins to the corner. Rhyno drives his shoulder into Hawkins. Rhyno hits a belly-to-belly suplex on Hawkins. Rhyno pins Hawkins for a two count. Hawkins elbows Rhyno. Rhyno hits a spine-buster on Hawkins. Rhyno pins Hawkins for the win.

Winner: Rhyno

A recap of the brawl between The Shield (Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose & Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns) and The Bar (RAW Tag-Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus) & Samoa Joe from the opening of RAW is shown.

A recap of Roman Reigns defeating Cesaro to retain the Intercontinental Championship on RAW is shown.

A recap of the closing of RAW is shown featuring Braun Strowman and Kane both being counted out during their match.

Akira Tozawa, Gran Metalik, Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick make their entrances.

Akira Tozawa & Gran Metalik vs. Jack Gallagher & The Brian Kendrick

Tozawa and Gallagher start the match. Gallagher locks in a headlock, Tozawa sends him to the ropes. Tozawa kicks Gallagher before hitting a Senton on him. Tozawa pins Gallagher for a one count. Metalik tags in. Kendrick tags in. Metalik kicks Kendrick in the face. Metalik hits a cross-body from off the top rope on Kendrick. Metalik hits an arm-drag on Kendrick. Metalik dropkicks Kendrick before pinning him for a two count. Kendrick hits an Inverted Atomic Drop on Metalik. Kendrick locks in a headlock on Metalik as we head into a commercial break.

Gallagher is the legal man for his team following the commercial break. Metalik kicks Gallagher in the face. Kendrick tags in. Metalik hits a Metalik Driver on Gallagher. Kendrick briefly locks in the Captain's Hook on Metalik, Tozawa breaks it up. Tozawa and Metalik hit Suicide Dives on Gallagher on Kendrick. Metalik rolls Kendrick back into the ring. Metalik hits an Elbow Drop from off the top rope on Kendrick. Metalik pins Kendrick for the win.

Winners: Gran Metalik & Akira Tozawa

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring WWE Champion AJ Styles being confronted by Jinder Mahal with Styles assaulting The Singh Brothers (Sunil & Samir).

A recap of Kevin Owens (with Sami Zayn) defeating Shinsuke Nakamura (with Randy Orton) on SmackDown Live is shown to close the show.