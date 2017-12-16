Alexa Bliss And Sasha Banks On Historic Match, Vince McMahon Tweets The Rock, John Cena's Film

- Above, Corey Graves spoke with Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss on Straight to the Source (on the next show, Enzo will be his guest), in particular about having the first-ever women's match in the United Arab Emirates, earlier this month. Alexa Bliss noted how she was somewhat nervous for the match, not knowing how the crowd would react to them.

"I was so nervous, because you don't really know what to expect," Bliss said. "The first-ever women's championship match in Abu Dhabi, we've never been there, we don't know how the crowd is, if they would accept us, if they would cheer for us."

- According to Deadline.com, the animated film, Ferdinand, starring John Cena is expect to make $12.3 million over the weekend. The film is going up against the Star War: The Last Jedi, which is expected to bring in between $216 million to $220 million over the weekend.

- As noted, The Rock received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, earlier this week, and Vince McMahon sent out a tweet congratulating The Rock. He also welcomed him to the neighborhood as Vince received his own Walk of Fame star in March of 2008, which you can see below.

