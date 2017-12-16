Xavier Woods Creates A Strange Meal, WWE FIFA 18 Finals (Video), Fans On The Shield - Yankees

- Above is the WWE FIFA 18 Finals between Apollo Crews and Noam Dar (who is out of action due to surgery, earlier this week). Crews picked up the first goal, but Dar was able tie it up 1-1 soon after. Crews wasn't able to return fire as Dar picked up a second goal to win the game and the tournament.

- WWE latest poll asked fans: "Who will be the more dominating trio in their respective sport in 2018?" The Shield (Roman Reigns, Sean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins) are leading over The Bronx Bombers (Giancarlo Santon, Aaron Judge, and Gary Sanchez) with 82 percent of the vote.

- Xavier Woods showed his followers a treat that he's been eating since he was a kid, Chocolate Ice Cream and Cool Ranch Doritos. He said most people tell him it's gross, but at least one WWE Superstar is willing to give it a try, SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair.

