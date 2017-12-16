WrestlingInc.com

Xavier Woods Creates A Strange Meal, WWE FIFA 18 Finals (Video), Fans On The Shield - Yankees

By Joshua Gagnon | December 16, 2017

- Above is the WWE FIFA 18 Finals between Apollo Crews and Noam Dar (who is out of action due to surgery, earlier this week). Crews picked up the first goal, but Dar was able tie it up 1-1 soon after. Crews wasn't able to return fire as Dar picked up a second goal to win the game and the tournament.

- WWE latest poll asked fans: "Who will be the more dominating trio in their respective sport in 2018?" The Shield (Roman Reigns, Sean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins) are leading over The Bronx Bombers (Giancarlo Santon, Aaron Judge, and Gary Sanchez) with 82 percent of the vote.

Roman Reigns Calls Himself Best In-Ring Performer Today, Talks Possibly Retiring Undertaker
See Also
Roman Reigns Calls Himself Best In-Ring Performer Today, Talks Possibly Retiring Undertaker

- Xavier Woods showed his followers a treat that he's been eating since he was a kid, Chocolate Ice Cream and Cool Ranch Doritos. He said most people tell him it's gross, but at least one WWE Superstar is willing to give it a try, SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Clash Of Champions Live Coverage Tomorrow

Most Popular

Back To Top