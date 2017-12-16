Back in July, WWE stepped in to help former WWE star and ECW World Heavyweight Champion, Justin Credible, after a troubling video he posted to YouTube on July 4, 2017. In the video (which is now deleted), Credible, whose real name is PJ Polaco, said he was arrested, faced jail time and hadn't had a public defender get back to him. He noted his past with WWE and stated his life was on the line. Credible mentioned that he would be headed to get help in Tampa, Florida for alcohol abuse.

Credible took to social media just last month and announced that he was clean and sober, thanking WWE and their Wellness Policy. The former Aldo Montoya, who retired from the ring in 2015, also teased a return to the ring in 2018.

When I retired from pro wrestling I honestly didn't think I would miss it all that much. The last year of my life has been full of ups and downs. Most of them public. My struggles with addiction have been well documented. I'm pleased to say that TODAY i'm clean and sober ....cont pic.twitter.com/3QTrnZSTm1 — Justin Credible (@PJPOLACO) November 14, 2017

Through the amazing help of the @WWE wellness program I am able to live a life I never thought possible with gratitude love and compassion. I also want to say that when I retired October 16 2015 I was not the person that you remember as Justin Credible. pic.twitter.com/kbvlKPYips — Justin Credible (@PJPOLACO) November 14, 2017

What I'm basically trying to say is 2018 is going to be the year that I redeem myself. Not only in the eyes of the fans but of my peers. I gave this business everything and in return I got lost along the way as so many do. This is in some gimmick to try to get bookings. pic.twitter.com/PWKR3pynso — Justin Credible (@PJPOLACO) November 14, 2017

If for no other reason I just want to show everyone that with the love and support from the fans & @wwe Wellness program anyone can battle their demons and come back better than ever. Stay tuned...... pic.twitter.com/IliI5PiRxB — Justin Credible (@PJPOLACO) November 14, 2017

Last night at a Blitzkrieg Pro Wrestling show in Enfield, CT, Credible showed up to the event clearly not able to make an appearance, which can be seen in the video above. Please note, there's some strong language in it. According to PWInsider, he was scheduled to do a pre-show signing and an in-ring promo, but was pulled from the show.

Initially demanding a microphone and slurring his words, Credible ended up hijacking the show while other wrestlers tried to get him to head out of the ring. At one point, one of wrestlers told Credible not to "show up drunk and get the hell out of our show." He was eventually ushered away by many of the other wrestlers and the event continued on, but Credible did return to ringside for a few moments before leaving again.

Beginning his wrestling career in 1992, Credible worked for the WWE between 1994 and 1997, then headed off to ECW until 2001. He returned to WWE from 2001 until 2003.