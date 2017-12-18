Early WWE Royal Rumble Match Favorites, UFC Champion Praises WWE Star, John Cena Note, Shadia Bseiso

- ESPNW has a story here about Shadia Bseiso, who is the first female Middle Eastern wrestler to be signed by WWE. During the interview, Bseiso noted that the door "has officially opened" now that she has signed with the company.

"And now, I am the first Arab woman to sign with the WWE -- this is so out of the box for the region that I think for everything in between now, the door has officially opened," Bseiso said. "It doesn't matter where you are from, if you have a goal -- the crazier the better -- then you go after it and don't stop until you achieve it."

- The Hindustan Times has an article at this link about John Cena talking about soccer / football. Cena noted that Cristano Ronaldo is the only player that he knows.

"If I had to name some famous footballers, I would start and end with Cristiano Ronaldo," Cena said. "That's it."

- Paddy Power has betting odds already up for the 30-man Royal Rumble match next month. John Cena is the biggest favorite at 9/4, followed by Roman Reigns (5/2), Shinsuke Nakamura (11/4), AJ Styles (5/1), Seth Rollins (8/1), Braun Strowman (10/1), Bobby Roode (10/1) and Samoa Joe (12/1). On last night's post-Clash of Champions edition of the Wrestling Inc. Podcast with Matt Morgan, Glenn Rubenstein and myself at this link, I picked Nakamura to win the Rumble and then challenge AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34 for the WWE Championship.

- UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and pro wrestling superfan Daniel Cormier praised Chad Gable for his performance at last night's Clash of Champions pay-per-view. Cormier responded to our tweet about Gable's suplex on Aiden English, writing:

