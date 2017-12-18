Finn Balor & The Hardys Talk Their WWE Returns, Bellas Hit Big Milestone, Zack Ryder On Mojo Rawley

- As noted, tonight's "Table For 3" on the WWE Network will feature Finn Balor and The Hardys. Above is a clip from the show with The Hardys talking about their returns at WrestleMania 33 and Balor talking about his post-WrestleMania return on RAW.

See Also Finn Balor On Which WWE And NXT Stars He Would Want In A New Faction, Wrestling AJ Styles At TLC

- WWE congratulated The Bella Twins on hitting 1 million YouTube subscribers with the following, confirming that a special celebration video will be released later this week:

The Bella Twins YouTube Channel reaches one million subscribers Bella Army, let the celebration begin! The Bella Twins YouTube Channel has reached one million subscribers! The channel that gives The Bella Army an intimate look at the lives of Nikki & Brie beyond the ring, including vlogs and several original series, has reached the incredible milestone of one million subscribers. In honor of the incredible accomplishment, a special video will go live on the channel later this week! WWE.com congratulates Nikki, Brie, and the entire Bella Army on this amazing accomplishment!

- Zack Ryder tweeted the following today on last night's loss to Mojo Rawley on the WWE Clash of Champions Kickoff pre-show and how he will bounce back: