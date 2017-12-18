WrestlingInc.com

Daniel Bryan - Shinsuke Nakamura Exchange, Curt Hawkins' Losing Streak Update, Rusev On John Cena

By Marc Middleton | December 18, 2017

- Above is video from last week's WWE Ride Along episode with Rusev talking to Lana about a brief encounter he had with John Cena years ago.

- WWE noted on Twitter that Curt Hawkins' losing streak hit the 0-144 mark after Saturday's WWE live event in Syracuse, NY. That event saw Hawkins team with Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas and Goldust for a loss to Apollo Crews, Titus O'Neil, Rhyno and Heath Slater when Rhyno pinned Hawkins. The same match and finish took place at Sunday's live event in Allentown, PA, putting Hawkins' streak at 0-145 since returning to the company.

- Shinsuke Nakamura and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan had this Twitter exchange after Nakamura tweeted on being in the ring with Bryan at WWE Clash of Champions last night. Bryan and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon were special referees for the tag team match that saw Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeat Nakamura and Randy Orton to keep their jobs. Bryan and Nakamura were roommates several years ago in Japan.

