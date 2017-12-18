Nia Jax - Braun Strowman WWE MMC Promo, WWE Touts Big Social Media Milestone, WWE Stars Host Rally

- Above is a new WWE Mixed Match Challenge promo with Nia Jax, Braun Strowman and Alicia Fox. As noted, teams will be announced beginning on January 4th. The 12-episode tournament will then begin airing via Facebook Watch on Tuesday, January 16th after SmackDown goes off the air each week. The winning team will earn $100,000 for a charity that they choose.

WWE's official YouTube Channel reaches 20 million subscribers Congratulations are in order! WWE's official YouTube channel reached yet another major milestone Sunday night when it gained its 20 millionth subscriber on the popular video site. With highlights from Raw, SmackDown LIVE, NXT and 205 Live, exclusive interview clips, as well as original series like Southpaw Regional Wrestling, My Son/Daughter Is a WWE Superstar, WWE Game Night and more, WWE's YouTube channel is an amazing destination for any member of the WWE Universe! With more than 18 billion views and now 20 million subscribers, it's clear that WWE's presence on YouTube is only getting stronger.

- Chad Gable, Carmella, Sin Cara and Greg Hamilton hosted an anti-bullying rally at MS 101 Edward R. Byrne in The Bronx earlier today. Below are a few photos:

Amazing group of kids at today's #BeAStar rally in the Bronx. One of the best parts of my job. @WWECommunity#WWEHero pic.twitter.com/yDSTKBu49E — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) December 18, 2017

Increíble ?? experiencia el dia de hoy hablando sobre bullying en la escuela Edward R. Byrne en Bronx, Nueva York y la importancia de ser una #STAR?? Gracias a todos los que hicieron posible esto. ?????????? #BeaSTAR #SerUnaEstrella?? pic.twitter.com/vKZKTkohdi — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) December 18, 2017