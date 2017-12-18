WrestlingInc.com

** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | December 18, 2017
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week Photo Credit: Erin Bunuan

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Providence, RI for this week's Main Event episode:

* Kalisto defeated Ariya Daivari

* Apollo Crews defeated Curt Hawkins. Titus O'Neil and Dana Brooke were with Crews

