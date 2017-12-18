WrestlingInc.com

Enzo Amore's Next Challenger Confirmed (Video), Titus Worldwide On WWE Main Event, SmackDown Promo

By Marc Middleton | December 18, 2017

- Above is a promo for Tuesday's WWE SmackDown episode, featuring fallout from the Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Providence, RI for this week's Main Event episode:

* Kalisto vs. Ariya Daivari

* Apollo Crews vs. Curt Hawkins. Titus O'Neil and Dana Brooke were with Crews

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- Cedric Alexander defeated Drew Gulak on tonight's RAW to become the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore. It's believed that Cedric will get his title shot next week but WWE has not confirmed the match since Cedric won. Below are a few shots from tonight's match:

