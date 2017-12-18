WINC Podcast (12/18): WWE RAW Review, Brock Lesnar Returns, Royal Rumble Main Event, XFL

Raj Giri, Glenn Rubenstein, and Justin LaBar are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

- WWE RAW Review

- Brock Lesnar's return.

- Universal Title match at the Royal Rumble.

- More on Vince McMahon getting back into pro football.

- The guys debate who Braun Strowman should face at WrestleMania 34.

- Women's Royal Rumble

- Hideo Itami makes his main roster debut.

- Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan's Twitter spat.

- Who will be the one to end Asuka's streak?

- WWE's overproduction hurting "Woken" Matt Hardy?

- The guys give a sneak peek into who they've been blocked by on Twitter.

- If the WWE was ever sold to a media conglomerate.

- 2017 Wrestler of the Year

And more!

