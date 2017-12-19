WWE Announces Dean Ambrose Injury, Braun Strowman Wrestles After RAW, Finn Balor - Hideo Itami Video

- As noted, this week's WWE RAW from Providence saw Hideo Itami make his main roster call-up from WWE NXT. Just one night before his cruiserweight division debut on WWE 205 Live, Itami hit the ring in Providence and helped Balor fight off Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel after a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. Itami and Balor then defeated The Miztourage in a tag team match, which saw Itami use the GTS on Axel for the pin.

In the Fallout video above, Balor talks about how they go way back to Japan, where they trained together and performed together. Balor also talks about how they came to NXT around the same time and Balor helped Itami against The Ascension, but the roles were reversed this time as Itami came to RAW and helped Balor with The Miztourage. Balor thanks Itami for saving him and says he's very excited to see where Itami goes from here. Balor says he will certainly be watching each Tuesday night as WWE 205 Live just got a big boost. Itami does not speak in the video.

- The dark main event after this week's RAW saw Braun Strowman defeat Kane by putting him through a table. As noted, it was announced during RAW that Kane and Braun will face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in a Triple Threat at the January 28th Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

- It was speculated that Dean Ambrose may have legitimately suffered an arm injury on RAW and that has not been confirmed but WWE announced the following after the show: