The Revival On Being The Best (Video), Paige & Sasha Banks Get Emotional, Hideo Itami On His Call-Up

- As noted, last night's WWE RAW saw the return of The Revival as Scott Dawson has returned from his injury. Above is video of Dawson and Dash Wilder talking to Mike Rome after the win over Rhyno and Heath Slater. Dash says they definitely are going to pick up where they left off and there's no one that can stop The Revival but The Revival. Dawson talks about how they are the best tag team and says no one can stop them.

- Hideo Itami tweeted the following after making his main roster debut on last night's RAW. As noted, Itami helped Finn Balor fight off The Miztourage and later teamed up to defeat them in tag team action. Itami will make his WWE 205 Live debut on tonight's show in Newark, NJ. He wrote:

- Below are more comments from Paige, Sasha Banks, Mickie James, Alicia Fox and Dana Brooke on the first-ever all-women's Royal Rumble match set for the January 28th Rumble pay-per-view in Philadelphia. As noted, female Superstars from RAW and SmackDown will compete for a women's title shot at WrestleMania 34. Paige gets emotional when talking about the match and how far the women's division has come while Banks, who also gets emotional, talks about her family being in the crowd for the announcement.