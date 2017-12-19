News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown And 205 Live - Big Six-Man Main Event, Dolph Ziggler, New Day, More

Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ with the fallout from WWE Clash of Champions.

Tonight's main event will see Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton and WWE Champion AJ Styles take on Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in six-man action. SmackDown will also feature a Christmas segment with The New Day, new WWE United States Champion Dolph Ziggler, Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match and more. Tonight's 205 Live will feature Hideo Itami's cruiserweight division debut.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's blue brand show:

* WWE Clash of Champions opponents clash in monumental Six-Man Tag Team battle

* The New Day get ready for the holidays

* Dolph Ziggler celebrates his United States Title victory

* Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin try to knock off The Usos

* What's next for Natalya after "turning her back" on the WWE Universe at Clash of Champions?

