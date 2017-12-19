Backstage Update On Dean Ambrose's WWE Status And Injury

As noted, WWE announced after last night's RAW that Dean Ambrose was suffering from an arm injury after the beatdown from Samoa Joe and RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar. WWE noted that Ambrose was being taken to a local medical facility for x-rays and that an update would be available today.

Ambrose is currently suffering from a legitimate right elbow injury, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio. No word yet on the severity of the injury but he came to RAW hurt and the show was re-written to cover the injury with the angle.

No word yet on when Ambrose suffered the elbow injury but we've heard that he was injured at a weekend WWE live event. Ambrose worked Saturday's live event in Syracuse, NY and Sunday's live event in Allentown, PA, teaming with Seth Rollins for DQ wins over The Bar.

There's also no word on how long Ambrose might be out of action but there's a feeling that he may be out for a while due to how they re-wrote TV and did the injury angles. We'll keep you updated on Ambrose's status.