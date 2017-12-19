WrestlingInc.com

John Cena Hypes Return, Finn Balor On Being Inspired By The Hardys (Video), Fans On Braun Strowman

By Marc Middleton | December 19, 2017

- Above is video of last night's "Table For 3" with Finn Balor talking to The Hardys about how he was inspired by the brothers growing up. The video features some retro backyard footage of Balor and The Hardys when they were younger.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who has the better chance of taking the Universal Title from Brock Lesnar in the Triple Threat at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. As of this writing, 79% voted for Braun Strowman while 21% voted for Kane.

John Cena On How Fans Would React If He Turned Heel
See Also
John Cena On How Fans Would React If He Turned Heel

- As noted, free agent John Cena will make his WWE TV return on next Monday's Christmas edition of RAW from Chicago. Cena tweeted the following on the return today:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Clash Of Champions Results

Most Popular

Back To Top