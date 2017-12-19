Former TNA Star Backstage For WWE TV Shows, Stephanie McMahon On The Women's Royal Rumble, SmackDown

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video. As noted, tonight's six-man main event will feature WWE Champion AJ Styles, Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Jinder Mahal. Tonight's show will also feature Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match and more fallout from Clash of Champions.

- Former TNA X Division Champion Rockstar Spud was backstage for last night's WWE RAW in Providence, according to PWInsider. Spud is also expected to be at tonight's SmackDown and 205 Live tapings in Newark, NJ.

See Also Backstage News On Impact Being Upset With Rockstar Spud Over WWE (Spoiler)

- WWE issued the following press release on the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match, featuring comments from Stephanie McMahon: