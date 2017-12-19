Ric Flair Says Charlotte Is Already The Greatest 'By Far' But Should Turn Heel

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with Starsport in the UK and praised his daughter, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, as the best.

"She (Charlotte) already is the greatest, by far," Flair said. "I don't know who to compare her to. That's just my opinion and I'm biased but I'm also a guy that's qualified to make that remark so let's say she's not my daughter and I was the father of another girl I would say to the other girl you better push if you want to be like her.

"And I have tremendous respect. I think Sasha Banks is off the hook in terms of ability. What separates Ashley is her size and her athletic ability. Sasha Banks is every bit of a performer that Ashley is, make no mistake. As are a couple of the other girls - Natalya is fantastic. They're all good. There's a fine line between good and great and I just look at her and I've known them all."

The Nature Boy also said he wishes WWE would turn Charlotte back heel.

"I wish they would use her on the other side," Flair commented. "I like her when she's bad. She's really good at enhancing other people's work. As a heel she's really good at that, that's art in itself."

Source: The Daily Star