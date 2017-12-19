Michelle McCool Wants A Royal Rumble Spot?, WWE RAW Social Media Score, Nia Jax - Brie Bella Video

- Above is a Total Divas preview clip for this week with Nia Jax going on a hike with Brie Bella and offering words of encouragement as Brie ponders a WWE comeback.

- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind The Voice. RAW had 601,000 total interactions this week - 387,000 on Facebook and 215,000 on Twitter. This is up from last week's show, which drew a total of 533,000 interactions - 354,000 Facebook interactions and 179,000 Twitter interactions. As noted, Nielsen recently changed the breakdown of the Twitter and Facebook stats for shows as they no longer release the number of unique interactions and authors, just the total number of interactions.

- We noted before how WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus tweeted about the first-ever women's Royal Rumble and expressed interest in returning to the ring for the historic match. Former WWE Women's Champion Michelle McCool also tweeted about the match and hinted at a return. We noted back in early November how the wife of The Undertaker had a Twitter exchange with SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair that teased a return to the ring. McCool, who has been retired since 2011, tweeted the following on the big match at the January 28th Rumble pay-per-view in Philadelphia: