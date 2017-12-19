More On Ronda Rousey - Women's Royal Rumble Rumors, Alexa Bliss Takes Shot At Paige, WWE Shop

- India Today recently interviewed RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. During the interview, she was asked how she plans to counter Paige's new faction, Absolution.

"When it comes to Absolution, to be honest, I feel is the reason they are a group is because they know that single-handedly, each one of them, cannot face up to any of the women in RAW, so they have to group together and jump together like cowards," Bliss said. "So I'd say separate the group, let them get in the ring with somebody and see what really happens."

When asked if not even Paige can face up to the women of RAW, Bliss replied, "Not even Paige."

- Becky Lynch posted the poster below on Instagram stories showing a poster for the women's Royal Rumble match featuring RAW and SmackDown stars as well as Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and Ronda Rousey, which has got some fans talking. It should be noted that the poster is fan-art, and WWE obviously wouldn't have Rousey on the poster only to put her way in the back. However, as Marc noted earlier, Dave Meltzer did state on Wrestling Observer Radio that there are women who are scheduled to be in the match that believe that Rousey will be a part of it. We did speculate on last night's episode of the Wrestling Inc. podcast right after RAW that we could see Rousey winning the Rumble and Asuka winning the RAW Women's Championship from Alexa Bliss, which would lead to Asuka defending against Rousey at WrestleMania 34.

It should be noted that Rousey is currently filming the movie Mile 22 with Mark Wahlberg in Atlanta, and filming is scheduled to run into February, after the Rumble. That is currently the only movie on her schedule, so she is free after that. It is possible that she might still appear in the women's Rumble match, but as we've seen with The Rock, producers aren't too keen on their stars wrestling when they have projects.

Filming for The Rock's Hercules in 2013 was delayed for several months due to injuries he suffered during his match with John Cena at WrestleMania 29. While The Rock has gotten physical in a WWE ring since, he hasn't wrestled a real match outside of a one-move impromptu bout at WrestleMania 32 against Erick Rowan. The Rock defeated Eric Rowan in six seconds with the Rock Bottom, although he was more active after the match, working with Cena to clear the ring of the rest of the Wyatts.