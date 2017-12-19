First WWE Royal Rumble Entrant Confirmed, Photos From 'The Marine 6: Close Quarters' Set, RAW Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Providence.

- Last night's RAW saw Elias announce his intentions to compete in the 2018 Royal Rumble match for the male Superstars, which will headline the January 28th Rumble pay-per-view in Philadelphia. WWE announced the following on the match and the first entrant:

Elias declares his intentions to enter to 2018 Royal Rumble Match The 2018 Royal Rumble is almost upon us, and on the Dec. 18 edition of Monday Night Raw, Elias announced that he is competing in the Royal Rumble Match for the opportunity of winning a World Championship Match at WrestleMania 34. The 30th anniversary of Royal Rumble will come to the WWE Universe from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sunday, Jan. 28, and you can get your tickets now! Tickets start at $25 and are available at the Wells Fargo Center box office and online at www.WellsFargoCenter.com. As one of the most popular pay-per-views in WWE history, Royal Rumble is highlighted by a 30-Man Royal Rumble Match that features Superstars from Raw and SmackDown LIVE. Two Superstars will start the action with another entering every two minutes until all 30 participants have emerged and a winner can be decided. That Superstar will be victorious once his 29 opponents have thrown over the top rope with both feet touching the ringside floor. Once that happens, the winner will receive a World Championship opportunity at WrestleMania. The monumental event, which will stream live on WWE Network, will be broadcasted around the world. The 2018 Royal Rumble marks the 30th anniversary of the prestigious event, which was first held in January 1988 at the Copps Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario, CA. How will Elias fare against 29 other Superstars in the Royal Rumble Match? Find out Sunday, Jan. 28, at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.

- WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and Becky Lynch have been tweeting about the final week of filming in London, Ontario, Canada for WWE Studios' "The Marine 6: Close Quarters" but it looks like The Miz wrapped his parts this past Sunday. There was speculation on Miz returning on this week's RAW as he was advertised but that did not happen. We noted before that Becky is being figured into SmackDown creative plans for January. The movie is scheduled for a 2018 release. Below are recent tweets from the set:

That's a wrap on week 2 on #Marine6 . Feel so incredibly lucky to be working with such an great bunch of folks. @ShawnMichaels @mikethemiz @mrjamesnunn @louisacburnham pic.twitter.com/uheyCF7mOm — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 9, 2017

Still busy out here in 'ol London filming #Marine6 !!! It's been one heck of a fun experience!!! pic.twitter.com/JePH2Oftsv — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) December 14, 2017

It appears we're coming down the "Home Stretch" on the #Marine6 filming!! Hoping to finish strong!! By the way, it's freezing here in London!!!?? — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) December 18, 2017