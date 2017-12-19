Asuka Reacts To Royal Rumble News (Video), Best Of RAW & SmackDown 2017 Matches, The Miz - Maryse

- Above is a Total Divas preview clip for this week with Maryse challenging husband The Miz to go vegetarian.

- Below are 17 matches to be included on WWE's Best of RAW & SmackDown 2017 DVD hat comes out on February 27th, courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. The three-disc set will feature more than 9 hours of content.

* January 17th, SmackDown: Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch (Steel Cage Match for the SmackDown Women's Title)

* March 6th, RAW: Rich Swann vs. Neville (WWE Cruiserweight Title Match)

* March 21st, SmackDown: American Alpha vs. The Usos (SmackDown Tag Team Title Match)

* April 3rd, RAW: The New Day vs. The Revival

* May 1st, RAW: Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins (Triple Threat #1 Contenders Match)

* May 2nd, SmackDown: Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho (WWE United States Title Match)

* July 31st, RAW: Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns

* August 1st, SmackDown: John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (#1 Contenders Match)

* November 7th, SmackDown: Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles (WWE Title Match)

- Below is quick backstage video of Asuka reacting to the all women's WWE Royal Rumble match that will take place on the January 28th Rumble pay-per-view from Philadelphia. The Empress of Tomorrow says no one is ready for her.