Randy Orton Working Reduced Schedule In 2018, Nikki Bella & Artem Dance (Video), Sam Roberts - WWE

- The Bella Twins have finally released their special video to celebrate 1 million YouTube subscribers and it features Nikki Bella doing one final dance with Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev. The two dance to "Derniere Danse" by Indila. You can see the video above.

- It looks like WWE veteran Randy Orton will be working a lighter schedule in 2018 as he enters his 18th year working with the main roster. Orton, who turns 38 in April, is currently advertised for just a handful of WWE shows in January but it looks like he will have the months of February and March off, according to PWInsider.

Orton is currently only scheduled for January SmackDown TV tapings, the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 28th and live events on the second & fourth weeks of January. Orton is also advertised for the February 6th SmackDown tapings but that is his last scheduled date until the April 9th post-WrestleMania 34 SmackDown tapings in New Orleans. Orton will likely appear at WrestleMania 34 but he is not advertised for the annual WrestleMania Revenge tour of Europe in May.

- Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view marked 1 year since radio personality Sam Roberts started working WWE pay-per-view panels. Roberts first worked the WWE "Roadblock: End of the Line" pay-per-view in December 2016. Since then he's worked panels at Elimination Chamber, WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando", Payback, Extreme Rules, Money In the Bank, Battleground, NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III", SummerSlam, No Mercy, NXT "Takeover: WarGames", Survivor Series and Clash of Champions. He's also made a few other appearances for WWE in the past year. It's worth noting that WWE's website originally had Hot 97's Peter Rosenberg advertised for Sunday's Clash panel but that may have been a typo. Roberts, a longtime pro wrestling fan with his own podcast, tweeted the following on the milestone: