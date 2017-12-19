Welcome to our live coverage of WWE 205 Live, exclusively on the WWE Network! Join us immediately following SmackDown at 10pm ET. Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage.

On tonight's show, Hideo Itami makes his 205 Live debut!

- Recap of Cedric Alexander becoming the number one contender for Enzo Amore's Cruiserweight Championship.

- Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to tonight's show as they preview Hideo Itami's debut and a Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak rematch.

Kalisto and Gran Metalik vs. The Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher

Kendrick on the mic and said he was surprised to see Metalik out here and had no problem with him until he stuck his nose in their business. Gallagher says he hopes it's worth it to Metalik to help out his little friend. Kalisto and Kendrick get us started plenty of back and forth kicks and punches, Kendrick backs Kalisto into the corner and hammers away with some big chops. Kalisto with a nice hurricanrana and brings in Metalik who heads right to the top rope, walks the ropes and hits a crossbody. Gallagher tags in, Kendrick with a kick to the face. Metalik sends both to the outside, both Kalisto and Metalik flip to the floor, taking out their opponents. Action back in the ring, Metalik gets put into the tree of woe by Gallagher, dropkick into his knee, and Gallagher starts to focus on Metalik's knee.

Kendrick gets into the match and continues the dominance, Gallagher back in, knocks Kalisto off the apron and goes back to work on Metalik's left knee. Gallagher mocking Kalisto by doing an Eddie Guerrero shoulder shake. Metalik continues to stay in the wrong side of town as he's put up on the top rope and Kendrick wrenches his knee on the ropes. Kendrick heads up, Metalik fights him and Gallagher off. Metalik with a variation of a slingblade down to the mat. He tries to crawl away, Gallagher stops him momentarily until Kalisto gets the tag. He clears out both guys, kick to Gallagher, hurricanrana to the mat. Looks for the Salida del Sol, nope, hits a dragon roll on Gallagher, hits the Salida del Sol, pin, Kendrick breaks it up just before the three count. He stomps away at Kalisto over and over, the referee decides to call this one.

Winners: Kalisto and Gran Metalik via DQ

- Post-match, Kalisto gets a headbutt and is send straight into the ring post. Metalik rolls to the floor, Gallagher punches him in the head a few times as they adjust the steel steps for some carnage. They put Metalik's leg between the steps and the ring, Kendrick throw a weak low dropkick and Metalik yells in pain.

- Locker room, Enzo said tonight was supposed to be a celebration, but instead he has to set Drew Gulak and Ariya Daivari straight for not doing their job and keeping Cedric Alexander for winning his match on Raw. Enzo gets Gulak all pumped up for his match, Gulak says he will annihilate Alexander tonight!

Hideo Itami vs. Colin Delaney

Huge kicks by Itami, "Respect me!" yells Itami. Itami gets sent to the corner, kick, tornado neck drape over the top rope. Itami off the top rope with a clothesline, multiple chops drops his opponent in the corner, running dropkick. GTS and that will do it. Crowd was fairly dead to his debut (and everything, really, to this point).

Winner: Hideo Itami via Pinfall

- Recap of last week with Enzo having to teach Tony Nese a lesson after being ungrateful to him. He has the entire Zo Train at ringside for their match. During their match Daivari jumps in and attacks Nese from behind, Enzo forces Gulak to beat up Nese to prove his worth to the group.

- Backstage, Dasha Fuentes asked Enzo about Nese, Enzo starts to get going, but Alexander comes along to chuckle at Enzo. Enzo calls him "second chance," Alexander responds Enzo should try fighting his battles without the Zo Train and that there's only one word that describes him and heads out. Enzo finishes the line saying, "Yeah...Champion."

Drew Gulak (with Enzo Amore) vs. Cedric Alexander

Gulak on the mic, saying no time for his PowerPoint presentation tonight as it's instead time for action. He then says to his "mentor", Enzo, that now is the time for him to take out Alexander and pops off and says nobody messes with the Zo Train! Match gets started, Gulak seems extra fired up for this one as he goes right at Alexander. The two end up in the ropes, Alexander breaks away and gives a shove, telling him to "come on!" Rope break again, Alexander with another shove, Gulak with a kick to the stomach. Alexander fires back, but Gulak with a big palm strike that drops Alexander. Stiff shots from both of these guys.

Enzo on the outside, encouraging Gulak, telling him to snap Alexander's ankle. More palm strikes, but Alexander retaliates with a hurricanrana and some hard kicks. Alexander stuck in the ropes, Gulak with a bunch of hard punches and chops as the referee barks at him, Alexander ends up falling to the floor. Action out on the floor, Gulak tosses his opponent into the ring post with Enzo yelling, "That's what I'm talking about!" Alexander tossed back into the ring, he looks out of it, Gulak goes for a pin, two. Alexander finally gets back into this, sends Gulak to the outside, Alexander with a flip over the top and holds on to the ropes, ends up booting Gulak in the face, Enzo looks on in fear. Gulak in the ring, Alexander springboard clothesline, pin, two.

Alexander tries for a lumbar check, countered, pin, two. Gulak tries again, two, both arch up, Gulak with a discus clothesline, pin, two! Enzo is trying to pump up his guy. Gulak stares at Alexander with ill intent, sends his opponent to the apron, leaping flatliner by Alexander, pin, two. Gulak with an ankle lock in the middle of the ring and then pulls off a reverse single-leg boston crab, but somehow Alexander wriggles his way to reach the ropes. Both men end up on the second rope, Alexander gets knocked off, Gulak is thinking about flying off the top rope, but he's nervous. The delay gets him thrown into a lumbar check, pin, 1-2-3.

Winner: Cedric Alexander via Pinfall

- Post-match Enzo stares at Alexander, who smiles back at the champion. Enzo jumps up on the apron and Daivari tries to sneak in from behind. He gets a lumbar check for his troubles. The group retreats as we sign off.