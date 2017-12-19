Speculation On Dolph Ziggler Possibly Relinquishing The WWE US Title On SmackDown (Photos, Video)

There's speculation on new WWE United States Champion Dolph Ziggler possibly relinquishing his title on tonight's SmackDown from Newark, New Jersey after Ziggler left the title laying in the ring following his Championship Celebration segment.

Ziggler cut a promo on the Triple Threat win over Bobby Roode and former champion Baron Corbin at Sunday's Clash of Champions pay-per-view, and ranted about how he's the best and how no one deserves him. Ziggler ended the promo by saying he would give the fans something to remember him by. He then laid the United States Title on the mat and walked to the back without it.

No word yet on if this may lead to a tournament to crown a new champion or some other major angle but WWE described the situation this way:

Dolph Ziggler's Championship Celebration ended in bizarre fashion Fresh off his United States Championship victory over former titleholder Baron Corbin and Bobby Roode at WWE Clash of Champions, Dolph Ziggler threw a Championship Celebration on SmackDown LIVE that was a complete retrospective of his decorated history in WWE, which includes 10 championship wins. After reminding the WWE Universe of what he's done and who he is through the vintage clips, Ziggler claimed the WWE Universe didn't deserve him, then took the United States Championship off his shoulder, placed it in the middle of the ring and left without saying anything in a very odd moment.

Below are photos and videos from the segment: