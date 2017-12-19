WWE Star Hit With Water Bottle Thrown By Fan (Video), Street Fight After 205 Live, Benjamin & Gable

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown saw Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin pick up a non-title win over SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. In the Fallout video above, Gable and Benjamin talk to Kayla Braxton after the win. Benjamin asks questions this interview as they accuse The Usos of hiding behind The New Day and Rusev & Aiden English in the Fatal 4 Way at Sunday's Clash of Champions pay-per-view, which saw The Usos retain. Benjamin says the other two teams were put in the match because "they" knew that Benjamin and Gable would leave with the titles if they were put in alone with The Usos, just like they did tonight. Benjamin wonders how long it will be before he and Gable are the rightful SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

- The dark main event after tonight's WWE 205 Live in Newark, NJ saw Bobby Roode defeat Baron Corbin in a Street Fight. The match saw kendo sticks, tables and other weapons brought into play.

- A fan threw a water bottle at Kalisto during tonight's 205 Live episode in Newark. Kalisto was down on the outside of the ring after he and Gran Metalik defeated Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher by disqualification when the bottle hit him. You can see video from the incident below: