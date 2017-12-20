WrestlingInc.com

Tetsuya Naito Hypes Wrestle Kingdom 12, New Bullet Club Merchandise, Top 5 Women Of Honor

By Joshua Gagnon | December 20, 2017

- Above, Tetsuya Naito explained what Wrestle Kingdom 12 (full card here) is all about as NJPW's biggest show of the year. Be sure to click "CC" to see the English subtitles.

- NJPW released some new hoodies in their store featuring the Bullet Club, SHO and YOH, Hirooki Goto, and others.

Brandi Rhodes On Cody's Comments About The Confederate Flag And Racism In Wrestling Getting Better
- ROH counted down the top five Women of Honor wrestlers, based on their performances in 2017. Starting in January, ROH will begin its tournament to determine the first ever champion within the division. Rounding out the top five were: Jenny Rose, Sumie Sakai, Mandy Leon, Deonna Purrazzo, and at number one, Kelly Klein.

