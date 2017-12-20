Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for our live Viewing Party.

* Lars Sullivan defeated Roderick Strong to advance to the Fatal 4 Way. Roddy runs at Lars to start but to no avail. Lars dominates. Roddy turns the tide and tangles Lars up in the ropes and hits a series of elbows to knock him out of the ring. Roddy hits a superplex off the top but Lars kicks out at 1. Lars hits a big clothesline. Roddy hits the Angle Slam for a nearfall. Lars hits a pop-up power slam and the Freak Accident for the win

* The Undisputed Era (Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish) defeated SAnitY (Killian Dain & Eric Young) to win the NXT Tag Team Titles. Killian starts for SAnitY as Fish and O'Reilly try to take him down. Dain tags in Young and he takes control. Fish takes out Young behind the referee's back and Undisputed Era go to work isolating him. Fish with a suplex for 2. Bobby and Kyle keep tagging in and out attacking EY. EY rebounds with a swinging neckbreaker. EY fends off both Undisputed Era and gets a hot tag to Dain. Dain runs wild. Dain hits the corner dropkick/senton combo and his power slam onto both guys for a nearfall. Adam Cole runs out and crotches EY on his elbow attempt. Nikki Cross runs out and hits a crossbody on Cole and unloads with punches to Cole until refs pull her off. Cole reverses a powerslam by Dain on the outside and pushes him into the ringpost. EY hits a dive onto Cole but gets hit with Total Elimination when he rolls back into the ring and Undisputed Era pick up the win to become new champs

* Ember Moon defeated Sonya Deville to retain the NXT Women's Title. They did not do the title match introductions, which was weird. Okay back and forth match. Some very tough looking spots for both ladies. Crowd was not into this at all following the title change. Ember hits a springboard dropkick and an absolutely brutal running elbow into the corner, then hits the Eclipse for the win

After the match, Kairi Sane's music hits. She comes out and signals she wants the title, when Shayna Baszler comes up behind Kairi and chokes her out on the stage while Ember looks on

* Pete Dunne defeated Tyler Bate to retain the WWE UK Title. Another great match. Good mat wrestling and limb work to start. Good back and forth as they trade 2 counts. Dunne with a tough forearm. Bate stomps Dunne's arm on the stairs, but Dunne responds by suplexing him off the stairs to the floor. They trade chops. Dunne stomps on Bates hand and Tyler has to pop his finger back into place. Pete goes back after the arm. Tyler with a nice overhead belly to belly suplex. Tyler hits the cartwheel kick and goes for the Tyler Driver, but Dunne reverses it into an armbar. Tyler deadlifts him with one arm into a powerbomb but Pete holds on. Bate lifts him again and puts him between the ropes and slingshots him. Tyler does the airplane spin spot but adds a third rotation at a faster speed. Bate is bleeding from his ear. Tyler hits a deadlift fisherman from the apron into the ring for a nearfall. Dunne ducks a kick and hits Bitter End but Tyler kicks out. Dunne turns Bate inside out with a clothesline. They go from seated to standing trading strikes. Pete rolls out of the ring and they trade strikes on the apron until Tyler hits the cartwheel kick on it. Dunne knocks Bate out of midair with a forearm and hits a suplex powerbomb for a near fall. Tyler keeps Dunne from taking a count out by hitting a plancha, then hits the Tyler Driver 97 for a nearfall. Bate goes to the top rope, and hits spiral tap to Dunne's back but only gets 2. Tyler goes for a backdrop off the top rope, but Pete lands on his feet and hits Bitter End for the pin