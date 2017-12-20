Hideo Itami On Why He Came To 205 Live (Video), WWE NXT Matches For Tonight, Chad Gable On Momentum

- As noted, Hideo Itami made his WWE 205 Live debut last night with a win over Colin Delaney. Above is post-match video of Itami talking to Kayla Braxton backstage. Itami says he's excited and it took a long time to get to the main roster but he made it. Itami says he came for just one reason - to be the WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* Fatal 4 Way Qualifier: Lars Sullivan vs. Roderick Strong

* NXT Tag Team Title Match: The Undisputed Era (Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish) vs. SAnitY (Killian Dain & Eric Young)

* WWE UK Title Match: Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne

- Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin are expected to receive another SmackDown Tag Team Title shot soon after defeating The Usos in a non-title match on last night's SmackDown. Gable tweeted the following on their momentum after the show: