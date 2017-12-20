WrestlingInc.com

The New Day Get Into The Christmas Spirit (Video), Birdiebee On Total Divas (Video), Armando Estrada

By Marc Middleton | December 20, 2017

- Above is a Total Divas preview for tonight with footage from the premiere of The Bella Twins' Birdiebee women's apparel line.

- Former WWE star Armando Estrada turns 38 years old today.

- Below is video of The New Day and Kayla Braxton getting into the Christmas spirit after their win over Rusev & Aiden English on last night's WWE SmackDown:

