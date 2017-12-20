WWE Touts Social Milestone, The Rock And Kevin Hart Trade Insults (Video), More On Honorary WWE Star

- BBC Radio 1 posted this video of Jumanji co-stars The Rock and Kevin Hart trading insults while on Scott Mills' radio show.

See Also The Rock Considering Presidential Run In 2024

- WWE's GIPHY channel has officially hit 1 billion GIF views. They announced the following on the milestone:

WWE's GIPHY channel reaches one billion views The members of the WWE Universe love to make their voices heard, no matter the platform. And there's no better way to do that online than with GIFS. Whether it's a People's Eyebrow or a "Yes!," WWE fans are always willing to let their feelings be known with a GIF. That was made clear this week when WWE's official GIPHY channel reached an incredible milestone, passing one billion total views on the internet's largest GIF search engine. Since launching the channel in August, the WWE Universe has been treated to a treasure trove of GIFs featuring the biggest moments in SummerSlam history, a celebration of DX's 20th anniversary, The Shield serving justice, Matt Hardy's woken wisdom and more. The WWE Universe has used GIPHY across platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Tinder, Whatsapp, Gmail and more. To celebrate, we've put together a special GIF combining the 5 most viewed WWE GIFs since our channel's launch: via GIPHY The GIFs will keep on coming, and we hope you will keep on using them to represent your feelings. Thank you, WWE Universe!

- As noted, Make-A-Wish Wish Kid Kaitlyn Alexander was signed as the latest Honorary WWE Superstar at last night's SmackDown tapings in Newark, NJ. She signed an honorary WWE contract earlier in the day and chose "The Shadow" as her ring name. Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following on Kaitlyn: