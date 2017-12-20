The Bella Twins React To Women's Royal Rumble (Video), WWE SmackDown Social Score, Goldust - Asuka

- No word yet on if The Bella Twins will be in the women's Royal Rumble match after their recent comments on making comebacks in 2018. Above is video of Nikki Bella and Brie Bella reacting to Stephanie McMahon's Rumble announcement on RAW.

- Last night's WWE SmackDown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind The Voice. SmackDown had a total of 264,000 interactions on Facebook and Twitter this week - 171,000 unique interactions on Facebook and 93,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is down from last week's episode, which had a total of 292,000 interactions - 203,000 on Facebook and 89,000 interactions on Twitter. As noted, Nielsen recently changed the breakdown of the Twitter and Facebook stats for shows as they no longer release the number of unique interactions and authors, just the total number of interactions.

- Below is a promo for the WWE Mixed Match Challenge series that premieres on Facebook Watch in January, featuring Asuka and Goldust: