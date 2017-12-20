Cody Rhodes On If WWE Should Do Starrcade Again

As previously noted, former ROH World Champion Cody [Rhodes] was recently interviewed on SiriusXM's Busted Open program. Cody talked about what he admired most about his father, the late great Dusty Rhodes. Also, Cody shared his thoughts on WWE's Starrcade live event in November.

According to Cody, he admired Dusty for 'The Dream''s abilities as a promoter above all else. Cody suggested that this quality of his father may explain his own interest in funding a 10,000-seat venue along with The Young Bucks.

"It was in me that you take this game we're all involved in and you take wrestling and you leave it better than you found it. And my dad, everyone knows, yeah, three-time world champion. He was a great wrestler, but the part about my dad that I admired the most was his ability to promote, his sense for the big events. And, I don't know, maybe it was in my bones all along and I didn't know, but there's nothing to be afraid of in 2017, in 2018. What is there to be afraid of?"

With respect to Starrcade, Cody said it was his brother Dustin's moment, as Dustin wrestled as 'The Natural' instead of his longstanding WWE character, Goldust.

"I was really proud of Dustin. [Bully] know[s] more than anybody because [has has] seen we have a unique relationship. I love my brother and that was his moment and I have a tendency to want to make stuff about me a lot because Dusty is also my dad. But that was Dustin's moment and he got to live it, do it, and I'm very proud of him."

Cody added, "I was really proud of Dustin. If they never do that again, I was glad he got to do that."

In Cody's view, WWE should do Starrcade again and it should be on the WWE Network.

"I hope they do Starrcade again and I hope they realize from the response it got it should be on the Network. It definitely created enough waves and just goodwill. It should be on the Network for sure."

Source: Busted Open Radio