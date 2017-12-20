Reason For Cameras On Top Of Posts At WWE COC, Former WWE Diva Gets Master's Degree (Photo), Cesaro

- WWE was doing some Virtual Reality testing at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view this past weekend. Justin LaBar, who hosts Chairshot Reality right here on Wrestling Inc., noted that WWE had some extra cameras on the top two ring posts and two outside of the ring for Virtual Reality testing being done.

- The Indian Express recently interviewed WWE Tag Team Champions Sheamus & Cesaro. During the interview, Cesaro discussed why they won't end up feuding like many other tag teams in the past.

"Enzo and Cass, or many other teams who broke up, they started off as friends," Cesaro said. "They just started to know each other. But we've known each other way before we were a team… we've been through that phase."

See Also Cesaro And Sheamus On If They Still Want To Move To SmackDown Live

- Former WWF Women's Champion Debra Marshall, f.k.a. Debra and Debra McMichael, got a master's degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Alabama this past weekend. Debra, who was with WWE from 1998 - 2002, tweeted out the photo below this week with her diploma: