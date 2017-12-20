WrestlingInc.com

Braun Strowman Hypes WWE Universal Title Match, Pete Dunne Taking Bookings, Kairi Sane's Theme Song

By Marc Middleton | December 20, 2017

- As seen above, WWE Music has released Kairi Sane's "Next Voyage" theme song.

- WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne recently noted on Twitter that he is officially opening himself up for bookings in January and February 2018. Promoters can e-mail [email protected] for inquiries. Dunne is set to defend his title against Tyler Bate on tonight's WWE NXT episode.

- Braun Strowman tweeted the following today on facing off with Kane and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in the Triple Threat match at the January 28th Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Philadelphia:

