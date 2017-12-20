Alberto El Patron On His Breakup With Paige, Paige Proposing To Him, Problems With Paige's Family

Impact Wrestling superstar Alberto El Patron was recently a guest on the Keeping It 100 with Konnan podcast. During the wide-ranging conversation, El Patron opened up and spoke at length about his past relationship with WWE superstar Paige.

It's no secret that El Patron and Paige ended their relationship recently. He explained that their hectic schedules caused them to not see each other as often as they wanted to, so they agreed it would be best if they were apart.

"By now everyone knows we are not together. We decided to end our relationship because I am in San Antonio, she is in Orlando, and now she is back on the road, and you know the schedule on the road there is non-stop, and my schedule is also non-stop. My projects with Telemundo and TV Azteca, calendar, clothing line, charity events, and all that stuff, we just weren't seeing each other," El Patron said. "With her training to come back they were not allowing her to come to San Antonio I couldn't go to Orlando because II have three little kids, and I was coming home 2-3 days. I had to choose between going to Orlando for that time or staying with my kids and of course I chose to stay with my kids, so we decided to end our relationship. I know people just found out or they are just finding out, and the ones are just finding out, it was days or few weeks ago. We ended the relationship weeks ago, but we both agreed not to say anything because we got tired of the media, people, everyone just having an opinion about us, including family who had an opinion on our relationship with what we did."

Paige had initially wanted to keep their breakup a secret, but El Patron said he knew the news would eventually get out. He said they ended their relationship on good terms and they still support each other in their careers.

"When we were in Canada doing Impact tapings, I talked to Paige that it is about time we both say something because, you know, people are starting to realize we are not together because I am always working and you are always hanging out with your friends. After her saying that she didn't want to say anything and that we had come to an agreement regarding it, but she said that if you want to say something say something because I wanted to, so I said okay, I'm not really going to say anything," he said. "Apparently a friend accidentally posted a video stating that she was single, and then that video was deleted, but you know once you put something on the internet it is there forever. People started coming to me and thought to myself, seriously? I called Paige afterwards and asked what was going on? She said that it was an accident, it was my friend, but I said, yeah, it's always your friends, your family, your brother, someone from your side, it's just not fair. We came to an agreement, and even though it wasn't you saying it, it was someone from your side and I am just tired of being affected by your side of people, or your people, but that is the reality of things. We ended up on good terms. I wanted what was best for her, she wanted what was best for me. I know she is going to be the most successful diva in history, and she has all the talents. All the talent; we had an amazing relationship, and I just wanted to say this, it wasn't the haters that broke us up, we both just decided that it was best for our careers and our kids."

In an unconventional moment, it was Paige who surprised El Patron with a proposal for marriage while they were in Puerto Rico. El Patron discussed his reaction to the proposal, saying it caught him off-guard.

"I turned around and was thinking to myself, 'What the f***?' I was like, we were having a fantastic time because it was just us, there was nobody involved; my family was but my family was always taking care of us, nobody from her side was there so we were having a great time, so when I turned around and saw her on one knee, and the whole crowd is chanting Si! Si! Si!, including my brother," he said. "My brother had the Mexican flag and he was pounding on the canvas, and I was like, seriously bro? We were in love; it was real, it was us always taking care of each other, but you know, I don't know why people just started messing with us and never letting us be."

El Patron and Paige's relationship was constantly scrutinized by the internet community. From Paige's suspension from the WWE for wellness policy violations, to El Patron's suspension from Impact due to a domestic violence incident, it was hard for them to quiet the noise caused by trolls and gossip sites. El Patron opened up about the overreactions people had over their relationship.

"It was just the internet overreacting. We are passionate in everything we do. We have strong tempers, and she is just like me with being a hot head, and reacting in a different way when she is mad, just like me, but we were always taking care of each other. I never talk about any of this before, but I'm going to tell you why; #1, I was protecting my wife, I was protecting the woman who was going to be my wife. She works for a company that has zero tolerance. That company fires you for no reason, sometimes they don't need a reason to fire you. Of course people were talking and making assumptions, which includes her family, or in this case her brother,' El Patron said. "Also because when that crap in Orlando happened, which was completely fake. I never once hurt her, she never hurt me, it was just internet BS and people believing it and the reason why the Orlando incident had affected my life so much - I hadn't said anything about this, but #1 because I was already suspended, because of the company and its zero tolerance, I assumed they were going to fire her. For female wrestlers it is nearly impossible to exist, especially in WWE. I have proved that I don't need WWE and WWE doesn't need me. I am making a fantastic living, pretty much the same amount of money for when I was there, but it is not the same for girls, and when that stuff happened and the brother went crazy and started saying stuff, Paige said that she is going to say something that happened in Orlando. I insisted that she doesn't because, just wait, I am already suspended, just wait. Once the police report comes out everyone will know the truth, and will know that everything your brother is saying is completely wrong. The stuff he said never happened, but I will be fine, so don't worry."

El Patron also discussed his relationship with Paige's family. He said he always respected her father, but he had a contentious relationship with her brother because he didn't believe he had his sister's best interests at heart. Paige's brother made some disparaging remarks about him on the internet in an attempt to bury him.

"The whole family is always on the internet; reading what the internet is saying, believing what the internet is saying. When that happened, the brother went and decided to say something. Not because he was really caring about Paige, or trying to protect her, because he knew the real situation. He just had a personal agenda against me to say the things he said. He said that he posted those things on Social Media because he cares about his sister, but he never called her before or after Paige had surgery. It was me that was in the hospital with her. No family with her, just me, day and night, holding her hand before and after surgery. The same brother that never called her after those videos were posted, when she was devastated; it was me, not him," El Patron said. "We're talking about the same brother that a few weeks before the whole drama happened, he was screaming to the world how I'm the best man, he's my brother in law, and nobody was better than Alberto. Of course this was when I was working for free for his dad's company. They said that WWE was trying to ruin their anniversary show in Norwich, England, when WWE was going to be there, and the dad was devastated he was crying, and really depressed. I said to them, you know what, you are my family now, I will take care of it. I ended up calling my great friend Rey Mysterio and I got Rey Mysterio for free to work the same show with me. We packed the place, and let me just say something, I have a lot of respect for her dad, Ray Knight. He was giving us some money, but I mean, not close to what we normally make, not even close, but because he is an honorable man and was doing it from the heart, it was like he was giving us a million dollars, and with all honesty, I miss the dad. He was always a good guy."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Keeping It 100 with Konnan with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: Keeping It 100 with Konnan

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.