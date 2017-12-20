Dean Ambrose undergoes successful surgery

WWE announced the following update on Dean Ambrose today. As noted, Ambrose went into Monday's RAW with a right arm injury and the beatdown angle was done with Samoa Joe & RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar to cover the injury. Ambrose underwent surgery on Tuesday night, but there's no word yet on when he will be back in the ring.

Dean Ambrose underwent successful surgery Tuesday night to repair a high-grade triceps tendon injury, WWE.com can confirm.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Jeffrey Dugas in Birmingham, Ala., and took around 40 minutes.

"He tore some of the distal triceps tendon where it attaches to the forearm bone, called the olecranon," Dr. Dugas told WWE.com. "He basically tore about 50 percent of the triceps tendon away from the bone. So yesterday we repaired that back down to the bone where it tore off of. The surgery was very straightforward; we removed all of the extra bursal tissue — all of that extra swollen stuff around his elbow."

Dugas added that Ambrose has begun physical therapy, starting with light range-of-motion exercises, and is expecting to leave Birmingham later today.

It is unknown at this time how long Ambrose will be out of action.