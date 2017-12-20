WrestlingInc.com

Sin Cara's 'Flight Of The Month' (Video), Chef Brie Bella & Tester Daniel Bryan (Video), WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | December 20, 2017

- Chef Brie Bella returns with a new cooking video above, featuring taste tester Daniel Bryan. Brie cooks up a batch of her curried red lentil soup and gives the recipe on her YouTube page.

- WWE stock was down 1.97% today, closing at $32.07 per share. Today's high was $32.85 and the low was $31.90.

Sin Cara On 'Feud' With Chris Jericho, Cruiserweights Dislike Of Enzo, Wrestling Without A Mask
See Also
Sin Cara On 'Feud' With Chris Jericho, Cruiserweights Dislike Of Enzo, Wrestling Without A Mask

- Below is Sin Cara's latest "Flight of the Month" video clip, featuring a leap onto Baron Corbin during a recent WWE live event in Mexico:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: 30% Off Orders + 20% Off Title Belts

Most Popular

Back To Top