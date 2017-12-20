Spoiler Update On Dolph Ziggler And WWE U.S. Title Storyline Plans

As noted, there was some storyline speculation on new WWE United States Champion Dolph Ziggler possibly relinquishing the title on this week's SmackDown episode after he left the title laying in the middle of the ring following a promo.

It looks like Ziggler will be staying off WWE TV for a few weeks to keep the storyline going, according to PWInsider. Ziggler is currently not booked for upcoming SmackDown tapings but he will still be working live events.

No word yet on where they're headed with this storyline or when Ziggler will be back on TV but we will keep you updated.