WWE NXT Live Viewing Party: United Kingdom And Tag Titles On The Line

Tonight's episode features a WWE UK Championship match between current champ Pete Dunne and the inaugural title holder, Tyler Bate. The Undisputed Era will also take on SAnitY for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

- Ranallo and the crew welcome us to the show and run down tonight's card, that include the aforementioned title matches. Let's go to the ring for the first of those two title tilts

SAnitY (Young/Dain) vs. The Undisputed Era (Fish/O'Reilly)--NXT Tag Team Championship

It's announced that Alexander Wolfe is still not medically cleared after a big spill at the WarGames event. Crowd is a bit dead considering it's a title match. However those Full Sail tapings can get a bit long. Dain and Fish start the match and Fish looks for a quick kick and retreats to the ropes for a little mind games. Tag to O'Reilly who also keeps his distance after a strike. Another tag made and Dain no-sells forearms. Fish climbs the monster for a sleeper hold and declares "I got him!" but was sadly mistaken. Dain slings him off and takes out O'Reilly in succession.

O'Reilly tries for an advantage by going for Young but comes up empty and allows Dain to attack. Tag made to the veteran champion who comes in hot. He dominates both guys and escapes a trap set by the wily challengers. Young on the outside and sweeps the legs of O'Reilly from inside. The tables turn and Fish sweeps his legs and he goes head first into the apron as we go to break.

We're back and the challengers have managed to cut the ring in half and begin making quick tags in classic tag team fashion. Knee strike and trip tandem combo followed by a senton is enough for the two count. Double suplex snaps Young to the mat and O'Reilly quickly moves to cut him off at the pass. Hammerlock sweep from O'Reilly and now looks to grind down the champs with a wrist lock putting torque on the elbow and shoulder. Young fights his way out. O'Reilly perches on the top but O'Reilly hits him with a knee on the dismount. A desperate neck breaker by Young and both men down. Tag made and Fish takes a shot at Dain on the side. He tries to enter, but the official thwarts that attempt, which allows UE time to take a little extra out of Young. Whip combo to the corner but Young rids of both challengers. Young crawls to Dain, but O'Reilly stops him. It's not enough and the tag is made and it's now time for a little destruction. Corner avalanches abound. O'Reilly ducks but a drop kick hits Fish. Fish gets picked up and drops him and himself (Dain) onto O'Reilly. Young now the legal man and is alone with O'Reilly. EY heads up top and is sent down by the leader of UE Adam Cole. Nikki Cross evens the odds with a running cross body on Cole. Back to the ring. Leaping neck breaker on O'Reilly for a two. Dain looks to take out Cole for good but Cole shoves him into the ring post. Young takes his eye off the prize for a moment and gets met with the former Redragon's finisher for the win and title change.

Winners and NEW Tag Team Champions: Fish & O'Reilly

- A quick look at the 3 participants already qualified for the fatal four-way #1 contender match. The last match comes down to Lars Sullivan and Roderick Strong. We get a video package for Strong. The fatal four-way is next week.

- Vignette for Shayna Baszler, the Queen of Spades, who debuts soon.

- Heavy Machinery having to take a long walk to the PC because of no parking spots. There happens to be a Maserati parked up front that belongs to Tino and Moss. Dozovic attempts to move it, but no dice. The larger than life tag team have a verbal altercation and want to "get it on" but the well dressed guys go on out.

- Backstage with Sonya Deville. She says she's not done in NXT and will take on NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon for the title next week.

- Video package for the behemoth known as Lars Sullivan.

- A look back at some of the earlier fatal four-way qualifying matches.

Lars Sullivan vs. Roderick Strong--#1 Contender Fatal Four-Way Qualifier

Not going to lie. The updated Sullivan entrance is pretty cool. Solid reaction for Roddy, who is ready to get down to business as soon as the bell rings. Strong wails away at the big man with all he can. He looks to lift Sullivan for a back breaker and that may have been a mistake. One huge lariat from Sullivan turns the tides. Lars tosses Strong to the ropes, who bounces back and gets a kidney shot. I like the subtleties of going after the back of the master of the back breaker. Strong now being tossed like a long dart and kicks out at one after the first cover. Strong continues scratch and claw. Strong launches himself toward Sullivan but gets caught in a bear hug. Bell claps make Sullivan's head ring long enough to fight out. Sullivan charges for a kick and gets hung up in the ropes. Strong with shot after shot like a guy at the bar whose girlfriend just broke up with him. Lars recovers with relative ease and heads up top. Strong joins him and hits a monumental superplex. Sullivan with an impactful kick out at one. Angle Slam from Roddy and a big slam. Another near fall. Big slam followed by the Freak Accident and Sullivan moves on.

Winner Via Pin Fall: Lars Sullivan

- "Street Talk" with the Street Profits. They keep spreading their street knowledge to the people.

- Christy St. Cloud with a pre-match interview with Tyler Bate. The former UK Champ talks about the longstanding rivalry between he and Dunne as he makes his entrance.

Pete Dunne (c) vs. Tyler Bate--WWE United Kingdom Championship