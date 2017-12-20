John Cena On How He Practices Mandarin, Enzo Raps On Radio Show (Video), Charlotte And Natalya Game

- Above, Charlotte (Falcons) took on Natalya (Patriots) in a game of Madden 18 for UpUpDownDown's EA Holiday Week. Charlotte was able to score first, but Natalya got a TD of her own with only seconds left. She opted to go for two points and the win, but didn't convert. Charlotte won the game, 7-6.

- John Cena spoke with The Straits Times to promote the animated film, Ferdinand. He also talked about why he wanted to learn Mandarin and how he continues to practice learning the language.

"I started wanting to learn Mandarin to get our global company to be a true global company," Cena said. "[I'm] fascinated with the language and has become obsessed with trying to learn it. ... I don't have a lot of free time, but when I do, for an hour or two of my day, a tutor comes over and we just talk. [I have] a Ziploc bag with two huge stacks of flashcards - and each stack used to take me about an hour and a half to go through and now it takes me 30 minutes. So, on the days when I want to just cruise through Instagram, I have to tell myself that would be fun, but do it after half an hour's worth of cards."

- WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Enzo Amore, made an appearance on HOT 97's EBRO In The Morning with Peter Rosenberg and did about two minutes of rapping, which you can see in the video below.