Eva Marie Has A Busy Day (Video), Finn Balor Sings, Fans On Best Holiday Dressed WWE Star

- Above, Eva Marie wanted to give a glimpse of what one of her days looks like. In the video she headed to Complex TV for an interview, trained for an upcoming movie role, and did a photo shoot for her fashion line.

- WWE latest poll asked fans about this week's episode of SmackDown: "Who was best-dressed for Christmas?" As of this writing, the results are: Rusev as Rusev Claus (53 percent), Big E as an Elf (20 percent), Kofi Kingston as a Gingerbread Man (13 percent), Aiden English as a Snowman (8 percent), and Xavier Woods as a Reindeer (6 percent).

"Rusev Clause is here to give the people what they really want!" -@RusevBUL #SDLive pic.twitter.com/NGVApOQi8p — WWE (@WWE) December 20, 2017

- Finn Balor will be appearing on the Sky Sports' Game Changers kids show, airing this week on Friday and Saturday. Below is a clip of Balor attempting to sing a Christmas song.