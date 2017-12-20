New WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Crowned (Photos, Video)

Tonight's WWE NXT episode saw Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era defeat Eric Young and Killian Dain of SAnitY to capture the NXT Tag Team Titles.
This is the first title reign for O'Reilly and Fish since signing with the company earlier this year. SAnitY's Young and Alexander Wolfe won the titles back in August at NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" during SummerSlam weekend.
The title change actually took place back on November 29th at the NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University. It's worth noting that Fish and O'Reilly have been defending the titles at NXT live events since then.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change:
