New Shayna Baszler Debut Promo, WWE NXT Fatal 4 Way Confirmed (Video), Women's Title Match Announced

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode saw Lars Sullivan defeat Roderick Strong to qualify for the Fatal 4 Way that will determine the challenger for NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas at "Takeover: Philly" during WWE Royal Rumble weekend. That Fatal 4 Way has been confirmed for next Wednesday's episode with Lars vs. Aleister Black vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Killian Dain. Above is video from the undefeated Lars vs. Strong.

- WWE has also announced that next week's episode will feature NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon going up against Peyton Royce. The title will be on the line.

- Below is the latest vignette for Shayna Baszler's NXT TV debut. The Mae Young Classic runner-up is expected to make an appearance on NXT in the next few weeks.