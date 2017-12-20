WrestlingInc.com

New Shayna Baszler Debut Promo, WWE NXT Fatal 4 Way Confirmed (Video), Women's Title Match Announced

By Marc Middleton | December 20, 2017

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode saw Lars Sullivan defeat Roderick Strong to qualify for the Fatal 4 Way that will determine the challenger for NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas at "Takeover: Philly" during WWE Royal Rumble weekend. That Fatal 4 Way has been confirmed for next Wednesday's episode with Lars vs. Aleister Black vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Killian Dain. Above is video from the undefeated Lars vs. Strong.

WWE NXT Results (12/20): Two Title Matches, New Champions Crowned, Sullivan Advances
WWE NXT Results (12/20): Two Title Matches, New Champions Crowned, Sullivan Advances

- WWE has also announced that next week's episode will feature NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon going up against Peyton Royce. The title will be on the line.

- Below is the latest vignette for Shayna Baszler's NXT TV debut. The Mae Young Classic runner-up is expected to make an appearance on NXT in the next few weeks.

