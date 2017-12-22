WrestlingInc.com

Dean Ambrose Injury And WWE Ring Return Update, Jeff Hardy Takes Fan Questions (Video), Summer Rae

By Marc Middleton | December 22, 2017

- Above is the first episode of WWE's "Superstar Q&A" YouTube series, featuring Jeff Hardy taking questions from fans on social media.

- Dean Ambrose is already back home recovering from the surgery he had on Tuesday in Alabama to repair a triceps injury. PWInsider notes that Ambrose was spotted in Nevada this week, where he lives with wife Renee Young. While WWE has not announced when Ambrose might return, the hope is that he will be back in 2-3 months.

Details On Dean Ambrose's Injury & Surgery, Doctor Comments
- As seen below, former WWE Superstar Summer Rae met kids at the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles yesterday. The visit was arranged by the "Hollywood Cares For Kids" organization.

