Jeff Jarrett Rehab Update

By Raj Giri | December 22, 2017
Jeff Jarrett Rehab Update Photo Credit:

Jeff Jarrett is back home after completing WWE-sponsored rehab.

Jeff had checked into rehab at the end of October several days after he had an incident at a Real Canadian Wrestling show in Calgary where he was in no condition to perform, but still wrestled in the main event. Following that incident, Impact Wrestling announced that they officially terminated their business relationship with Jarrett. Karen Jarrett then reached out to WWE to send Jeff to rehab.

Karen posted a photo on Instagram last night of Jeff back home, as seen below:

