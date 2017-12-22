WrestlingInc.com

The Rock Praises WWE Writers, Fans On WWE NXT Stars Being Called Up In 2018, Total Divas Preview

By Marc Middleton | December 22, 2017

- WWE posted this preview of what's to come in the second half of the current season of Total Divas.

Total Divas S7 E7 Recap: Lana And Natalya Kiss And Make Up, Will The Miz Go Vegetarian?
- WWE has a new poll asking fans which WWE NXT Superstar is most likely to make an impact on RAW or SmackDown in 2018 - WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, SAnitY, Peyton Royce & Billie Kay, The Authors of Pain, No Way Jose, Aleister Black or Kassius Ohno. As of this writing, 40% voted for Black while 17% voted for Akam & Rezar, 12% voted for Dunne, 12% for SAnitY, 9% for The Iconic Duo, 5% for Ohno and the rest for Jose.

- The Rock tweeted the following on the creative side of his time in WWE, tagging Brian Gewirtz and Hiram Garcia. The tweet was in response to Rock being included in a Christmas video playlist.

