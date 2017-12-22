Bret Hart Prostate Cancer Surgery Note, Sid Vicious Appearance, 'MLW Zero Hour' Matches Added

- We've gotten several emails about an article posted at BloomsMag today about WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart being 100% recovered after surgery for prostate cancer. Bret actually made those comments earlier this year and the article is a reprint of a story by The Canadian Press this past February. "The Hitman" underwent surgery for prostate cancer in early 2016.

- Sid Vicious will be appearing at Absolute Intense Wrestling's "Rulers Of The World" event next Friday, December 29th at 6:30pm live from Our Lady Of Mount Carmel at 1355 West 70th Street in Cleveland, Ohio. Sid will be posing for photo ops and signing autographs from 6:30pm - 7:30pm before the in-ring action begins. The event will feature AIW Absolute Champion Nick Gage, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Jimmy Jacobs, Colin Delaney, Matt Cross, The Laredo Kid and Candice LeRae in action. You can purchase tickets at aiwrestling.com by clicking here.

- Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara (managed by Salina de la Renta) and Brody King vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman ("MJF") have been added to the January 11th MLW: Zero Hour card in Orlando at Gilt Nightclub. Tickets can be purchased at this link and range from $15-$45 with a limited number of "Golden Ticket" VIP Packages also available.

Matches signed for January 11th thus far include:

Death Match:

Super Fight:

Presented by Stokely Hathaway and Black Friday Management

Santana Garrett, Jimmy Yuta, Jason Cade, Barrington Hughes, Rhett Giddins, The Dirty Blondes, Saieve Al Sabah and Vandal Ortagun are also scheduled to appear.