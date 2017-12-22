WrestlingInc.com

Baron Corbin Responds To Fan Ripping Hairline, Rusev Day Shirts A Hit, Ambrose Vs. Owens Full Match

By Raj Giri | December 22, 2017

- WWE uploaded the full "Last Man Standing" match between then-Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose and Kevin Owens at the 2016 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which you can watch in the video above. Ambrose won the match after shoving Owens off the top rope through a pair of tables outside of the ring.

- The new "Happy Rusev Day" shirts are apparently a big hit. With the exception of the 5XL size, all the other sizes are sold out at WWEShop.com and are expected to be back in-stock on Monday, January 1, 2018.

- Baron Corbin found himself jawing with a fan on Twitter again this week. When asking for advice on what he should listen to at the gym, a fan replied, "one of the many podcasts that talk about your lack of wrestling ability, weird stomach and hair line?"

Corbin responded, tweeting, "Even with all of that i still just bought a million dollar house. What's your excuse for being a nobody hiding in the crowd."

